The Kernels Linux 6.2 has reached its end of life, and developers they solicit users to upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.3. Linux 6.3 is already the default kernel in Arch Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed, and will soon be available in Fedora Linux as well.

Kernel Linux 6.3, what’s new

The time has come to say goodbye to the Linux kernel 6.2 series as it is now marked as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website, which means it will no longer be supported with bug and security fixes.

The Linux kernel 6.2 arrived less than three months ago on February 19, 2023 and introduced new features such as Protection Load Balancing (PLB) for the IPv6 stack, a new FineIBT control flow integrity mechanism for x86, support for the Intel “asynchronous exit notification” and additional Rust infrastructure.

As a short-lived kernel branch, Linux 6.2 has now reached End of Life (EOL) with the release of Linux 6.2.16, announced today by renowned kernel developer and maintainer, Greg Kroah-Hartman, who urges users to upgrade to the latest kernel series of systems Linux operating systems 6.3 as soon as possible.

“I announce the release of kernel 6.2.16. All users of the 6.2 kernel series must upgrade“, has said Greg Kroah-Hartman in an announcement on the mailing list. “Note that this is the LAST 6.2.y kernel to be released. It is now at the end of life. Switch to the 6.3.y kernel series now.”

Therefore, GNU/Linux distributions using the Linux 6.2 kernel series should soon come up with a plan to upgrade their users to the latest Linux 6.3 kernel series. Most rolling distributions such as Arch Linux or openSUSE Tumbleweed, as well as some of their derivatives, are already using the Linux 6.3 kernel series.

Other popular distributions such as Fedora Linux 38 are expected to get Linux kernel 6.3 update soon, and users of Ubuntu distributions can also upgrade to Linux kernel 6.3 using some tutorials easily available on the internet, for example. Anyone else can download and compile the latest Linux kernel 6.3 from the site kernel.org.

Linux kernel 6.3 was released on April 23, 2023, with new features such as a new Intel VPU DRM accelerated driver, BIG TCP support for IPv4, support for x86_64 user-level Linux Rust code, support for bit manipulation extension “ZBB” for RISC-V kernels and native Steam Deck controller support.

Unfortunately, it’s not a Long Term Support (LTS) series either, so expect it to reach end of life (EOL) at the end of July, when you’ll be prompted to upgrade to the next kernel series Linux 6.4which should see the light in late June or early July 202

Updates on Windows too, not just Linux

This will be useful, especially if you use the Windows Subsystem for Linux, because updates are done there indirectly as well, of course it will also apply to Chrome OS Flex, which uses a Debian-based virtual machine.

How to update

By now many operating systems based on GNU / Linux have a graphical interface, especially those based on Ubuntu, however if it does not exist or should be too complex to find through settings, the Linux terminal commands are very simple.

sudo aptupdate

sudo apt upgrade -y

sudo apt autoremove -y (possibly to remove previous unwanted data)

In theory with these command lines you should have no problems and the Linux Kernel will update without any problems whatsoever.

If this methodology does not give the desired results, do not worry because there are plenty of tutorials that can solve the problem.