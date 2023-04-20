Plastic sandals are nothing new on the market. The greatest exponent of this category, Melissa, by Grendene, has become a style hit for decades. With the good acceptance of the public, added to the facility to produce models in scale, the segment has grown solidly and has been attracting new brands. Wrapped in a proposal of comfort, sustainability and accessibility, one of the new sensations is the Brazilian Linus. Developed to solve a personal problem of founder Isabela Chusid, who needed shoes with support for the curves of her feet, the brand’s sandals have already been shown at New York fashion week. Now with her own store and a design that emphasizes the style enshrined in the classic sandals of the German brand Birkenstock, Isabela’s goal for this year is to double her turnover from wholesale sales.

The brand was created in 2018 with an own investment of just over BRL 50,000. The idea was to gather in a single product several requirements of the new times. Being digitally native, vegan, timeless, ageless, sustainable — because it is produced with ecological PVC, is carbon negative and has the eurecycle seal, which guarantees compensation for all the plastic and paper that the company uses. Besides, of course, being comfortable. It might even seem that Isabela took a booklet of values ​​from the new generations and applied it to her company, as she herself was not a spokesperson for these causes. “We do everything in an extremely genuine way,” she said. “There are other players taking inspiration from us. Not just in terms of the product, but in the way we position ourselves.”

URUGUAY In addition to sales on the website, Linus has a physical store in São Paulo and is present in more than 170 points of sale in Brazil through multi-brand partners, which makes wholesale sales represent 45% of revenue. Expansion also takes place in foreign territory. The international site sells to 130 countries, and the sandals are sold in 16 stores in Uruguay. According to Isabela, this is the result of the brand consolidation work. “We are making the dumplings grow more organically. This makes a lot of sense, because sometimes even before the product the brand is already there, ”she said.

In addition to sandals, which vary in color but not in shape, the future is promising. According to the creator, Linus is not a shoe company, but a sustainable lifestyle, which opens up space for new products to be created and launched. “The possibilities are enormous and the strength of our brand allows for this,” she said. Without going through fundraising rounds or external investments, the brand has been walking with its own feet, one step at a time.