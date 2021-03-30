ofAndree Guardian shut down

Lint is becoming stars on the internet. According to conspiracy theorists, they are genetically modified “Morgellon” parasites. They spread to masks and corona self-tests. We clarify.

Today everyone feels like a virologist or an expert on viral diseases. Most may not even be able to explain the difference between viruses and bacteria. For the dissemination in the social media it does not matter whether one has knowledge, half knowledge or ignorance. Corona deniers take advantage of this and have now discovered something new for their theses: the genetically modified “Morgellon” parasite. It should get into the body via an FFP-2 mask, medical mask or the cotton swab during the corona self-test.

The messages about the "Morgellon" parasite are spreading particularly on Messenger Telegram and Facebook. To do this, the creators dissect masks or cotton swabs and place the individual parts under a microscope. Your observations are then commented on and posted. Why this kind of "Research" has nothing to do with science and what is behind the term "Morgellon" read here.