Chinese fans and media have attacked the Argentine star Lionel Messi for having played a friendly in Japan on Wednesday after having missed another exhibition match due to discomfort that was due to be played in Hong Kong.

Messi's absence in the match that Inter Miami played last Sunday against a Hong Kong team due to abductor discomfort has raised blisters in the Asian giant, where media such as the state newspaper Global Times speaks of “disappointment and anger.” “among fans.

The Chinese newspaper criticizes Messi for his alleged attitude “impassive” and “expressive” during his stay in Hong Kong while in Japan, where he played half an hour of the match, “he seemed like a different person” and “greeted everyone.”

Messi apologized to his Chinese fans on the

“Anyone who knows me knows that I always want to play… especially in these games where we travel so far and people are excited to see us. Hopefully we can come back and play in Hong Kong,” the Argentine star wrote.

Messi's club, Inter Miami, clarified for its part that it was simply “too risky” for Messi to play. Insufficient explanations in China: “Messi only regretted that an injury prevented him from playing, but he did not apologize. It is a superficial statement that has not managed to calm the anger of the fans,” responds Global Times.

“I'm angry not because Messi couldn't play, but because of the feeling of having been deceived. There was no refund or apology,” a fan who had traveled from the Chinese province of Canton, neighboring Hong Kong, to see the Messi told the newspaper. Argentine star. On Weibo, Internet users have criticized the Argentine's “friendly attitude” toward the Japanese, “taking photos with celebrities and greeting fans with a smile from ear to ear,” while in China he seemed “apathetic” and “with his hands on his face.” the pockets”.

Chinese fans also attack David Beckhama shareholder of Inter Miami, and politicians such as Kevin Yeung, Hong Kong Secretary of Culture, Sports and Tourism, have referred to the matter: “One of the key conditions of our financing agreement was that Messi participate in the match for at least 45 minutes, subject to physical fitness and safety considerations.”

“The Hong Kong government is still waiting for the organizers and teams to provide a reasonable explanation,” he said. When tickets went on sale last December, fans rushed to shell out exorbitant sums, paying between 880 and 4,880 Hong Kong dollars (between 103 and 573 euros) to get any of the 40,000 available for the match, which took place last Sunday.

