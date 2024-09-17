The first episode of Big Brother saw the elimination of Lino Giuliano: the controversy over his alleged homophobia prevailed

The Big Brother it starts again, but already from the first episode there was a twist, not exactly unexpected. Lino Giulianoformer well-known face of Temptation Islandis out of the cast due to a homophobic comment that has caused a stir on social media. The decision was made official during the live broadcast of the reality show this evening by the host Alfonso Signorini.

The first eliminated from Big Brother: Lino Giuliano’s response

The case broke out about a week ago, when the influencer Enzo Ballerina revealed that Lino had a relationship with him. Giuliano’s response, full of homophobic insults, immediately raised a wave of criticism. Despite his subsequent apologies, the situation has not improved. His statement according to which “I have many gay friends” and the justification for having reacted “in a moment of anger” were not enough to calm the controversy.

In a delicate moment like that of Diversity and Inclusion Weekpromoted by Mediaset itself, the decision to exclude Giuliano seemed inevitable. Alfonso Signoriniin communicating the news, reiterated how important it is for the program and for the television network to promote values ​​of respect and inclusion:

“A few days ago he posted a decidedly homophobic comment on his social profile. He apologized and showed sincere regret, but this content offends the gay community and all people of common sense. It goes against my line, that of Mediaset, of Endemol and for this reason he will not enter”.

Lino Giuliano entrusted his response to social media, publishing a long rant on Instagram. In the post, the former competitor expressed all his disappointment for the decision of the Big Brotherreiterating that he is not homophobic, despite the offensive comment directed at Ballerina.

“I am deeply sorry for the decision taken by Big Brother. I want to emphasize that I am not homophobic. It is true, I made an inappropriate comment, but it is equally true that I apologized immediately”.

The Giuliano case has raised many discussions, especially in a television context such as that of Big Brotherwhich has made the promotion of inclusion one of its cornerstones. Mediaset’s choice to exclude Lino Giuliano is a strong and clear signal. The stain left by his comment appeared too deep to be ignored. Respect for every individual and for every sexual orientation cannot be questioned.