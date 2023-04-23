Amanuel was the nephew of Lucia, Lino Banfi’s wife: he threw himself from the seventh floor of a building

After the news of Amanuel’s disappearance, which broke the hearts of many people, even his uncle Lino Banfi wanted to greet him with a heartbreaking post on social media:

We hope that the person who will have your intense eyes, that you wanted to donate, will see the future less devastating. Hello adorable and fragile Amanuel.

Amanuel was the adopted son of his wife’s nephew by Lino Banfi (son of the brother and therefore brother-in-law of the actor). He was 18 years old and had joined the family when he was only a few months old. A little boy with big eyes coming from Ethiopia, who was loved unconditionally by these wonderful people. Yet something was wrong inside him.

The boy is thrown from the seventh floor of a building. When 911 arrived, he was still alive. The paramedics immediately rushed him to the hospital, but the doctors were unable to do anything to save him.

Grandpa Nicholas Lagastra, the actor’s brother-in-law, has published a heartbreaking post on social media. He apologized to his beloved nephew, for loving him so much and not realizing the drama that ate him inside. He asked his forgiveness because he couldn’t save him. The family could not imagine what they were going through and did not expect such a tragedy.

Another mourning that marked the family of Lino Banfi, after the disappearance of wife Lucy last February. The woman suffered from Alzheimer’s and doctors had discovered brain cancer.

The esteemed actor himself had confessed that in the last period he had found himself praying to the Lord to take her with him. Seeing her suffer like that was for him devastating.

Even the daughter Rosanna Banfi has published a post for Amanuel, to ask her mother to welcome him and hold him in his arms.