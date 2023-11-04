Lino Banfi announces his withdrawal from Dancing with the Stars 2023 and, barring second thoughts, leaves the Raiuno program after the third episode. “What could I get more than what I got in 3 episodes? Tonight I’m leaving with a bang, like Greta Garbo. I want to leave space for those who deserve more than me, I can’t do it. They’re stronger than me,” he says afterwards. his performance, rewarded with excellent marks by the judges. Milly Carlucci tries to convince the actor to freeze the decision while perhaps waiting for a providential backtrack: “Lino, let’s think about it. Don’t make hasty decisions.” Will he change his mind?