Lino Banfi tells: “During the war I sold fake Rolexes to Neapolitans to eat”

Lino Banfi has turned 88 and is preparing to become a great-grandfather in a few months. “My granddaughter Virginia, Rosanna’s daughter, is expecting a baby girl,” the actor said in a long interview with Corriere della Sera in which he says he expects the best wishes of the Dad. “Why not? I hope so. He will certainly write me a message. Our friendship, with kindness, is becoming ever closer. When I go to visit him he is happy, he has fun with me and he needs it, it’s not easy to be the Holy Father – she says – He addresses me informally, but he still can’t call me just Lino. I address him formally, formally, as it comes. One day I would like to be able to say to him: ‘My dear Francesco'”.

Lino Banfi he then revealed a curious anecdote from the war period when he sold fake watches to Neapolitans to eat: “I was very hungry, I was the Italian champion of skipping meals. With the variety company there was little work, a guy I knew, yes, a thoroughbred swindler, asked me to be his sidekick”.

“We dressed up as American Navy officers,” the actor continues, “‘But I don’t speak a word of English,’ I protested. And he said, ‘It doesn’t matter. When I signal to you, you cry and just repeat: I remember my mother.'” The plan was quite complex: “We stood in the center of Naples and pretended that our wallet had been stolen. ‘We have to go back to base, help us,’ we sobbed. And my friend offered to buy my Rolex for 10, 20 thousand lire. At the signal, I burst into tears, pretending that I didn’t want to part with the memory of my dear mother. But then I gave in. Obviously the Rolex was fake.”