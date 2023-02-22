Lino Banfi, his wife Lucia Zagaria died

Lucia Zagaria, wife of Lino Banfi and mother of the actress Rosanna who participated in the latest edition of Ballando con le stelle, died. The woman had been suffering from Alzheimer’s for some time. The announcement was made by the actress with a post on Instagram: “Have a good trip”. She was 85 years old and when she was maiden her name was Lagrasta, when married Zagaria (real name of her husband Pasquale, aka Lino Banfi).

Lino Banfi and Lucia Lagrasta had been married for more than 60 years. From their marriage two children were born: Rosanna actress and Walter, director and producer. In the post on Instagram, her daughter published a photo of her mother as a carefree young woman, an ice cream in her hand and the inscription: “Hello mami, now you are like this again. Have a good trip”.

Signora Banfi was ill for a long time and her husband was always close to her. Health has been one of the actor’s most important concerns in recent years with his daughter Rosanna who had breast cancer from which she recovered and after which she became an advocate for the fight against cancer and his wife with breast cancer syndrome. ‘Alzheimer’s. Precisely for this reason, during the Covid Lino Banfi had become a testimonial of the vaccine and had told us: “I get vaccinated because I would like to be able to make the three generations together: me, my son who is 50 and my nephew who is 18, I would be happy . Yes my wife and I have been vaccinated against the flu for twenty years, by dint of doing it every year the body has more antibodies. In addition, this year we also made the pneumonia vaccine because the evil before Covid is pneumonia, like gastritis is to ulcers “.