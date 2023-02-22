Lino Banfi mourns the death of his wife at the age of 85. The announcement was made by his daughter Rosanna on social media

Lino Banfi the wife cries Lucia Zagaria, who died today at the age of 85. The announcement was made by his daughter Rosanna with a post published on social media with a black and white photo that portrays her with her mother as a young woman. “Hello mami, now you’re like this again. Safe travels”, is the message that accompanies the shot. Lino Banfi for now has not wanted to comment on the news. Lucia Zagaria had been ill for a long time Alzheimers.

Lino Banfi said: “I asked the Pope to let us go together”

Lino Banfi he was very close to his wife Lucia, with whom he had been married for 60 years. TO very true the actor on Lucia’s illness had declared: “My wife, in this period, asks me particular questions. A few days ago she said to me ‘listen Lino, can’t we find a way to die together? Why, if you die first, I can’t do it…”. The couple had remarried in 2012 in the Chapel of Sant’Andrea Corsini in Laterano, in Rome.

In a letter Banfi then recounted: “I asked the Holy Father exactly what you asked me to ask. I told him of your desire, to leave together, at the same time, holding hands as we have always done in our lives. The Pope told me he doesn’t have the power to make us go, even if you and I couldn’t live without each other, he will pray for us.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

