Tragedy in the Banfi family, a great-grandson of Lino commits suicide

Mourning in ffamily of the Apulian actor Lino Banfi. As reported by the Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno and the Corriere della Sera, on Sunday Amanuel, nephew of Nicola Lagrasta, brother-in-law of Banfi, fell from the seventh floor of a building in Vimodrone, in the province of Milan.

“It was the actor’s daughter who gave the news, Rosanna Banfi, with a moving post on social networks. Amanuel, 18, was the adopted son of Michele Lagrasta, cousin on the maternal side of Rosanna Banfi. The funeral took place on Thursday afternoon,” explains the Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno.

Corriere della Sera reports the moving post by Rosanna Banfi. «Dear mum, today is your birthday but luckily you are not here. You didn’t have to witness the excruciating pain of your beloved brother Nicola for the immense tragedy that struck her family »wrote Rosanna, ideally addressing her mother, who recently passed away. «Do you remember Amanuel, that beautiful baby you were holding in your arms in so many photos I saw in his house? Well he, just him, at the age of 18 decided to leave for “the journey of no return” leaving his parents and all of us stunned to ask ourselves why» the post continues. « Luckily you’re not here, it would have been too much for you and your sensitivity. Mom, keep him in your arms like then and watch over all the defenseless kids that this society of ours has produced by forgetting about their fragile souls. Mom it’s not right, she’s not in the nature of things. I’m not a believer but I wish there was a God able to help this family. I miss you”.

