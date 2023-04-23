Lino Banfi dedicates a thought to Amanuel, his great-grandson who committed suicide at the age of 18: “We hope that the person who will have your intense eyes, which you wanted to donate, will see a less devastating future. Hello adorable and fragile Amanuel ”, wrote the 86-year-old actor on social media after the family’s decision to donate the young man’s corneas.

Even the daughter of Lino Banfi, Rosanna, sadly commented on the premature death of her cousin: “Do you remember Amanuel, that beautiful child you held in your arms in so many photos that I saw in his house? Well he, he himself, at the age of 18 decided to leave for ‘the journey of no return’ leaving his parents and all of us stunned to ask ourselves why. Luckily you’re not here, it would have been too much for you and your sensitivity. Mom, keep him in your arms like then and watch over all the defenseless kids that this society of ours has produced by forgetting about their fragile souls. Mom it’s not right, she’s not in the nature of things. I’m not a believer but I wish there was a God able to help this family. I miss you”.

Amanuel was the adopted son of Michele Lagrasta and nephew of Nicola Lagrasta, who is the brother-in-law of Lino Banfi. The boy, therefore, was a cousin on the maternal side of Rosanna Banfi. “You were in Ethiopia waiting for us, and we here who couldn’t wait to get there, you were already in our hearts,” wrote Michele Lagrasta, the father of the 18-year-old, posting a photo of Amanuel on social media when he was a few months old. The young man died after falling from the seventh floor of a building in Vimodrone, in the province of Milan. When rescuers arrived he was still alive, but in very serious condition. Then the desperate rush to the emergency room of the San Raffaele hospital, but unfortunately there was nothing they could do.