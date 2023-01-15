Rosanna Banfi was one of the guests of the January 14 episode of Verissimo. After the success achieved in Dancing with the Stars, the actress has now found the space to talk about herself, telling herself with extreme sincerity and explaining what her family is experiencing.

It’s something you face and when you get out of something like this, you come out stronger and love life more.

Rosanna Banfi is romantically linked to Fabio Leoni with whom he had two children: Virginia and Pietro. Rosanna Banfi yesterday he should have participated in Verissimo together with his father Lino Banfi, but explained why the father could not be there:

We were supposed to come together, but instead I only came. Something has happened that can happen to the elderly. Mom is not well, dad is there with her, by her side. However, it’s all in the past. We got scared, but the danger has passed. For a few years now, mom hasn’t been well and she always feels the need for dad around. She is always looking for it and this comes before everything else, before anything else: health and family unity.

He then added words of affection for his father:

Dad, despite his 86 years, is still very active and has a very strong character. Mom recognizes me, maybe that day will come when she won’t recognize me, but it’s seeing this change, this fragility that comes with age, mom is so small, and knowing having lived it strong, that she was the general of the house.

Rosanna Banfi he then spoke of his father’s reaction when he revealed that he wanted to follow in his footsteps:

Dad reacted very well when I told him I wanted to do this job. I was afraid that he would put a spoke in my wheels, instead it was the opposite: he took me with him. There was an audition for fotoromanzi at Lancio, dad accompanied me and he was already famous: they didn’t take me. It was the first disappointment. Then he had me do Department Stores with him, he proposed this sketch that people still look at Castellano and Pipolo a lot, they liked it so much, so much so that we then did a series together, which was “The traffic policeman”. Is he proud of me? You don’t need to tell me because I know.

