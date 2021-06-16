After the splendid victory over Switzerland, Lino Banfi, increasingly an off-pitch symbol of the hitherto memorable blue ride, connected for the post-match on Rai1. “I really want to thank Roberto Mancini. Another coach, when this gag was born, would have said to leave Lino Banfi alone and think about playing, instead he was a gentleman with me. And Ciro Immobile also remained in my brain with his smile , for me it is like having won a prize when with a real smile he and Insigne said porca puttena after scoring. I am in extra time as an age, but I remember that my birthday will be July 11, the day of the European final “.