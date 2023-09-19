Lino Banfi and Pope Francis, another Italian scene

Lino Banfi is a great comedian and his art has cheered and continues to cheer spectators with little films that are not masterpieces but have the advantage of easing stress and tension.

However, for some time now, he has gone a little too far with the Pope who, for his part, often and willingly lends himself to national-popular curtains in line with his Peronist origins. Let’s be clear, actors and politicians all aim to become “friends of the Pope” by giving in to the human flattery of their own egos which are very useful in their respective professions. For example, for a certain period, when Virginia Raggi was mayor of Rome, she became a “friend of the Pope” and it doesn’t matter whether it was true or not, the important thing is that this is what people imagined. She later became “a friend of Costanzo”, but she only learned about it after his passing.

Now it was Banfi’s turn to become a “friend of the Pope” and takes advantage of it to do media sideshows, almost television sketches in which he lets us know that “when he’s ‘angry’ he calls me and I make him smile”, thus implying that he has the Pope’s cell phone number and vice versa. In short, he has a direct line to the Mystery of the Universe and all without wasting time on scientific experiments that make you sweat and are never definitive, just as Science isn’t.

But this is ultimately a small consolation that adds little to the actor’s notoriety.

Banfi does not need to legitimize himself with the Pontiff. We would like him even if he wasn’t a “friend of the Pope”. On the other hand, it doesn’t seem right to Francesco to get involved in these national-popular charades which probably in his vision of the world should bring him closer to the people from a perspective that basically considers the Universal Church of Rome as a kind of great oratory in which the Pope – parish priest plays tricks and entertains with the people, as if he were a simple human being and not the representative – at least so he says – of God on Earth.

Certainly this does not mean that we need to return to the Popes Kings transported in the gestatorial chair but at least there should be a semblance of intangibility and let’s say sacredness, even if at the minimum level.

Instead, the idea that the Pope – God is one of us who walks the street at night is also spreading herehe binges on pizza, he watches the matches on TV (which is true as he is a fan of the Argentine team San Lorenzo) and – above all – he pulls great pranks precisely like a priest.

The formula for the definitive disaster of the West is contained in this Guareschian cinematic dimension of Don Camillo and Peppone.

The Church has been progressively losing its sacredness since Benedict XVI passed away.

The Pope cannot be a speck.

Last Sunday Francis recited – as always – the Angelus in Latin: he seemed like a different person.

The strong sun that illuminated the churchyard of St. Peter consoled and strengthened the faithful.

The sacredness of the words combined with the sacredness of the role gave back the image of a triumphant Church, a Church of hope and comfort and not of cabaret.

If you want to have a laugh, you go to the cinema.

And in this, Putin has a good hand in proposing a model of Church, the Orthodox one, which preserves the incredible power of the sacredness of its icons, of Christ the Pantocrator, of its gold and its symbolism.

This is what the faithful need and not television sketches.

