From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

CDU chairman Friedrich Merz (l.) and general secretary Carsten Linnemann during a committee meeting in the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus in Berlin. (Archive photo) © Chris Emil Janssen/Imago

In the Union, the debate on the K question is gradually gaining momentum. CDU General Secretary Linnemann clearly advocated for Merz and warned against a break with Merkel.

Berlin – With a view to the next federal election in 2025, the discussion about the candidacy for chancellor in the Union is increasingly coming into focus. There is no specific date as to when the candidate should finally be chosen. What does exist, however, are preferences: CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann recently commented on the debate. If he has his way, the Union must nominate CDU chairman Friedrich Merz as its candidate for chancellor.

K question in the Union: CDU General Secretary Linnemann would like to see Merz as a candidate for chancellor

His argument: “Friedrich Merz has a plan”. He told the magazine this star. “Especially in a crisis, you have to know where you want to go, how to hold this country together and lead it forward. Friedrich Merz is the man with the plan. Sounds like a good campaign slogan, doesn’t it?” he emphasized to the magazine. This is probably not a thought that he just carries within himself, but actively expresses – even in conversations with Merz himself. “Friedrich, you have to do it,” he tells him when asked for advice.

Video: Pensions, asylum, nuclear power and dominant culture: That's what's in the new CDU policy program

Linnemann is hoping for support for the project from former chairwoman and Chancellor Angela Merkel. According to Linnemann, there should be no break with the ex-chancellor. “I think it’s important that we don’t have a break with the past. That would be wrong. We just live in a different time now,” he emphasized. After all, Merkel shaped the CDU and is part of the party. “Under her, this country was governed well,” said Linnemann – although mistakes were made, he admitted. “Of course” he hopes for their help in the next election.

He met her a few months ago and had a lengthy conversation with the former chancellor. “The content remains confidential. But I can’t see that she no longer wants to support the CDU,” the Secretary General explained star.

Söder warns against early discussion on the K question: “If you start too early, you’ll miss.”

With these statements, Linnemann also made it clear that he is against the candidacy of CSU leader and Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder. He has already stated several times that he wants to stay in Bavaria, will not stand as a candidate for chancellor and will work for the Union from his current position. Nevertheless, his name continues to appear among the possible candidates for chancellor.

In contrast to Linnemann, the CSU boss does not want to talk about the K question yet. “Everything in its time. Now the K question doesn't arise. Friedrich Merz and I completely agree on this,” he said Picturenewspaper and warned against being distracted by a discussion too early. He has a good relationship with the CDU leader. “We both get along so well that we can do it well. And that's why it's important not to get carried away now. It's like a penalty shootout: If you start too early, you'll miss,” said Söder.

The Bavarian Prime Minister appeared to be cooperative. “Of course, the leader of the larger party among the Union Sisters is a natural candidate,” he said. He is also a “clear favorite” and should be elected now: “And I advocate for a new election as quickly as possible.” Before the federal election takes place, there are three important state elections in the east. In Saxony, the AfD is clearly ahead of the CDU. (bb)