CDU boss Merz emphasizes that his decision for a new general secretary is a personnel issue, not a signal for a change of course. But the debate about where the political center lies is in full swing.

Berlin/Stuttgart – The designated CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann sees his party as the mouthpiece of the quiet, bourgeois majority. However, he himself did not start his new task quietly at the weekend, but with clear announcements that made some in the CDU sit up and take notice. In the event that his party participates in government, Linnemann announced that citizen income would be revised.

“Anyone who cannot work needs full support from the state,” he told the “Bild am Sonntag.” But those who can work and receive citizen benefits must also take a job. “Otherwise he cannot expect any help from the state. That’s why, when we come to power, we’ll tackle citizen money.” The term itself is misleading, said Linnemann. “Citizen’s allowance sounds as if every citizen is entitled to this benefit from tax money. We have to change that.”

The government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) introduced citizen income on January 1, 2023 – it replaced the previous Hartz IV system. Citizens’ income is a central socio-political reform of the traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP.

Charge at the traffic light

Linnemann continued to tell the newspaper: “In Germany there is a quiet but clear middle-class majority that sticks to the rules, that goes to work in the morning and gets involved in a sports or music club in the evening. According to him, being there for these people should have the highest priority for the CDU.” He accused the traffic light government of making decisions that ignored the people. He said: “Often the minority will shout so loudly that the majority will think they are in the minority.”

After CDU leader Friedrich Merz made Linnemann, an economic liberal, the designated general secretary, the social wing is now insisting on more influence in the party leadership. The federal chairman of the Christian-Democratic Workers’ Union (CDA), Karl-Josef Laumann, should become Linnemann’s successor as party deputy, demanded CDA deputy head Christian Bäumler.

NRW Health Minister Laumann is already a member of the CDU Presidium and has been national chairman of the CDA since 2005. His deputy Bäumler has been state chairman of the CDA Baden-Württemberg since 1998.

Bäumler criticized Linnemann’s demands

Bäumler blamed CDU program chief Linnemann, who was appointed general secretary a few days ago, for the “misery of the CDU”. He told the German Press Agency: “The CDU can only win elections with the employees and not against them.” Bäumler criticized Linnemann’s demands not to rule out a retirement age of 72 and to oblige the unemployed to accept job offers.

Linnemann is one of five deputies of CDU leader Merz – if he is elected Secretary General in May 2024, someone must move up to this position. With Merz and Linnemann, there are already two men from North Rhine-Westphalia at the top of the party, Laumann would then be the third.

Hamburg’s CDU state chairman Dennis Thering called on his party to unite and warned against a premature discussion about the candidate for chancellor. “It is clear that personnel discussions are of no use to anyone,” he told the dpa. “You don’t do that in public, you talk about it among yourself. And then, in the end, you choose the best candidate.” He was confident that the CDU would continue to grow in public perception with Linnemann as designated Secretary General. dpa