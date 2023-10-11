Home page politics

TV talk with Markus Lanz on October 10, 2023. © Screenshot ZDF

Markus Lanz and his guests discuss the Hamas attacks on Israel, their consequences, causes and implications for Germany.

Hamburg – It is probably not by chance that the radical Islamist terrorist organization Hamas chose this time for an attack on Israel that was not thought possible: 50 years ago, the Yom Kippur War began on October 6th with a surprise attack. That’s exactly what happened this year, in the early hours of October 7th. An attack that destroyed Israel’s sense of security, claimed more than 1,000 lives and forced a counter-offensive that – you don’t have to be a prophet – will cost many thousands of Palestinian lives.

This topic is highly emotional, as Melody Sucharewicz, who joined in from Israel, showed. The sociologist moved to Israel in 1999 and now lives in Tel Aviv, holed up with her children while her husband is one of the hundreds of thousands of Israeli reservists who have been drafted. “It is not an exaggeration to say that this is our September 11th, it is living hell,” Sucharewicz said with a trembling voice to Markus Lanz on ZDF.

As a former spokeswoman for an Israeli defense minister, she could not necessarily be expected to take a constructive view of the situation in her adopted homeland. But the level of blanket accusations against Iran, which are supposedly solely responsible for arming Hamas, or the undoubtedly strange slogans on German streets, which are, however, largely uttered by German citizens of Arab or Palestinian origin: this cannot be banned , even if you dislike it.

Kevin Kühnert, SPD General Secretary, tried to mediate in a very statesmanlike manner and spoke of robust action against extremist slogans that would be pursued if they were illegal.

War in Israel with Lanz: Linnemann plays the tough constitutionalist

Carsten Linnemann, CDU general secretary, had his doubts, who acted as a tough constitutionalist and uttered slogans like “People look the other way in Germany!” or “You can’t go into Görlitzer Park anymore!” Linnemann seems more like he has never set foot in the Görli personally, let alone drank a beer there or even, God forbid, smoked something.

Markus Lanz on ZDF The guests of the broadcast from October 10th Kevin Kühnert SPD general secretary Carsten Linnemann CDU General Secretary Eva Quadbeck journalist Melody Sucharewicz Sociologist Carlo Masala political scientist

The same can probably be said about Carlo Masala, the political scientist teaching in the Bundeswehr, who was eloquent as always and the tough realpolitiker: “There will be a comprehensive ground operation that will last weeks, if not months,” Masala added Markus Lanz on ZDF. And further: “It is urban warfare, urban warfare.” Masala indicated what this means for Germany, which sees Israeli security as a reason of state: “If Israel’s existence is threatened, that means that one would have to actively contribute to the defense of Israel.” Different said: German soldiers in Israel.

Markus Lanz shows other aspects

But of course it’s not that far, Israel’s army is one of the best equipped in the world, which also means that a humanitarian catastrophe will arise in the already catastrophic Gaza Strip in the next few days and weeks. Is that the goal of Hamas? To create images that emphasize the misery of the Palestinians and thereby discredit Israel. It was Markus Lanz in particular who pointed out this aspect of the conflict in his broadcast, who spoke of the suffering of the residents of Gaza, who spoke of a terribly manipulated population. “Hamas has been committed to the destruction of Israel since the beginning,” Carlo Masala countered.

But does this legitimize a counterattack that will produce catastrophic images of Palestinian suffering? Hamas has threatened to kill hostages if Israel attacks civilian targets without warning. A perverse threat, but aren’t we playing into Hamas’s perfidious game when it hits back with all means possible and inevitably kills countless innocent civilians? A no-win situation that raises complex questions for the security of the region and Europe.

On the sidelines, there are the elections

Also a guest of Markus Lanz on ZDF was Eva Quadbeck, editor-in-chief at “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland”, who spoke about the unfortunate role of Nancy Faeser in the last state elections. Too many electoral tactics were the reason for Faeser’s desolate result, too vague a migration policy, too many tactics. Linnemann also took advantage of the opportunity and complained polemically about the government’s policy: “Mr. Kühnert, we have to do something now,” it was said.

But what exactly? “A package with points that are tough,” said the CDU member. If that were enough to solve German migration policy, then the problem would quickly be over. But this local crisis, like the international crisis of the war in the Middle East, will probably continue to rage for some time. (Michael Meyns)