Linnanmäki | The Panorama device will be suspended for the time being, the cause of the freeze is a technical fault

The security systems of amusement park equipment can react sensitively to changes in temperature, for example. The cause of the error is still being investigated.

On Friday about got up at seven in the evening and got stuck Linnanmäki’s CEO was aboard the remaining Panorama amusement park ride Pia Adlivankin including about 15 people, two of whom were children.

The children were among the first to be brought to the country chamber. At 9:30 in the evening, about half of those on board the device had been taken down.

“They are brought [nostolavan kyydissä] safely in the harness, so it takes a little time. After that, they are directed to their own space, where they get food and drink, and the situation is reviewed with them,” says Adlivankin.

Adlivankin says that the device has experienced a technical malfunction, which is still under investigation. Two equipment installers had climbed the tower as soon as the fault appeared, but since the cause was not immediately clear, a decision was made to bring the people aboard the equipment down first.

Panorama is an observation tower that lifts people to a height of 53 meters. The device has 32 seats, and according to Linnanmäki, the ride takes 3.5 minutes.

Same the amusement park ride was also stuck in May of last year. Even Adlivan can’t say whether this time it’s the same fault as last year.

“The security systems of the devices are sensitive to react and immediately strike if there is any indication of a technical malfunction.”

According to Adlivankin, the devices can react to temperature changes, for example.

The Panorama device was manufactured in 1987. In the CEO’s opinion, that in itself is not too old for an amusement park device, because their lifespan varies a lot. For example, Linnanmäki’s wooden roller coaster is over 70 years old. However, Panorama will be disabled until the fault is identified and fixed. After repairs, the equipment is tested empty until it is certain that it can be driven safely.