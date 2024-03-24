At the beginning of this week an announcement was made that fans of The Legend of Zelda they appreciated with all their heart, and that was precisely the revelation on the part of Good Smile in relation to the release of a figure of Link of Tears of the Kingdom, which looks quite striking. And although more collectibles have already come out figma of this saga, by far this would be the most detailed that has been seen throughout history, which has made fans want to pre-order it instantly.

Among the data to take into account is that it can be ordered in different stores, but only Good smile It has the DX version of it, that is, it contains items that users can add to this figure for different poses with the unique elements of the video game. However, those who like to have it in the standard form can order it from external stores, it has the Master Sword, shield and a pair of interchangeable faces with different gestures.

Here is the presentation video:

As for the price of the figure, it is 16,800 Yens plus relevant taxes and also the shipping issue. The release date for users who buy through Japanese Websites will be next February 2025. However, for the US version of Good Smile, they will have to wait until the second third of that year. And it is worth saying that on that page they only send to that region and Canada, there is no mention of Latin America.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is available in nintendo switch.

Via: Good Smile

Editor's note: The truth is that it is a collectible that I am not going to miss for the world. Well, I couldn't get the giant statues that came out due to the exorbitant prices, but in this case the expense can be carried out, in exchange for eating tuna for a couple of weeks.