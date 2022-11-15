Washington. A scientific study showed that there is a link between kidney disease and the development of cognitive disorders, a specialized source reported today.

According to the American Society of Nephrology, work with albuminuria (a marker of kidney disease) was associated with signs of silent stroke, and patients were at increased risk of developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia.

Chronic kidney disease was not associated with markers of silent cerebrovascular disease, but was associated with a 51 percent increased risk of developing dementia.

“The results highlight the importance of albuminuria as a cerebrovascular and cognitive risk factor and indicate that there may be other shared disease mechanisms in the kidney and brain, in addition to hypertension,” the scientists write.

Albuminuria is a sign of kidney disease and means that the patient has excess albumin in the urine.

This is a protein found in the blood, and a healthy kidney does not allow albumin to pass from the blood into the urine, while a damaged one does.

lam/joe