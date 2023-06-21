A little over a month after the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It seems the craze for multiple stories hasn’t ended, as players continue to recount their journey to the final boss of the story. However, there are people who go a step further, and that is through the creation of Cosplays.

In this case, a girl who belongs to a forum Redditdecided to use his prosthetic arm to his advantage, since he has modified it to look just like the arm of links in said video game. Thus, a recreation quite faithful to what was seen in the title, with the brown parts and also the lighting of the middle part that was achieved with a led-style spotlight.

It is worth mentioning that in the video you have shared, you clarify that you still want to continue working on this project, since you want to fully illuminate it, with some way for it to change color according to the ability of links. This includes sticking objects, going through ceilings, fusing weapons, going back in time, and also assembling instruments. zonnan.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is available in switches.

Via: Reddit

Editor’s note: The truth is that this type of work demonstrates the level of creativity that some have, and I hope they continue with these striking projects. Surely he will be able to implement all the colors of Link’s powers.