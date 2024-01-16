The Emirates Health Services Corporation has completed the process of electronically linking the school health program to 313 government schools from Dubai to Fujairah, as a first stage within this program, which is considered one of the most important preventive health programs that supports the growth of children and adolescents by providing a protective environment for school students, enhancing their health and well-being, and preserving an environment Healthy and sustainable schools.

In this regard, the Foundation noted that work is currently underway to complete the electronic link with the rest of the government schools in the Emirates concerned with linking.

She stressed that the school health program is considered the most important preventive health program that it has adopted, which is consistent with the goals of sustainable development, as it was designed using smart systems as a central platform and an integrated model of care that extends to entire child health settings, from schools to advanced levels of care, and also allows for two-way exchange of information. Through electronic health records.

The Foundation indicated that more than 164,000 students have enrolled in the school health program as part of an integrated plan to maintain the health and safety of students and the educational community.

The Emirates Health Services Corporation succeeded in providing more than 170,000 vaccine doses in accordance with the National Immunization Program for school students, in addition to reducing the process of documenting vaccinations electronically to less than five minutes for each male or female student by ensuring the ease of obtaining and providing vaccinations in schools.