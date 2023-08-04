Sharjah City Municipality has made it possible to participate in the public parking service for people of determination by registering and linking their cards issued by various authorities in the country, to the public parking system through the municipality’s website, so that these cards become registered with the municipality by default, which enhances the ease of reading the plates of their vehicles without The need for the card that is placed inside the vehicle.

This came in line with the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to take care of people of determination, provide all their needs and support them.

The Director General of Sharjah Municipality, Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, confirmed that the municipality pays great attention to people of determination, and is keen to provide them with the best services and overcome any obstacles or difficulties they face, especially when benefiting from the services provided by the municipality. The municipality also provides free public parking services for this category. Pointing out that this new service adds more flexibility to people of determination when using Sharjah parking lots and saves them time and effort without the need to put the card on the front of the vehicle, as the disability permit is automatically recognized through the digital scanning process.

For his part, the Director of the Public Parking Department, Hamid Al-Qaed, explained that the municipality has provided the service of converting these cards into virtual ones by registering them in the public parking system through the Sharjah Municipality website, in line with the great development in smart inspections of parking lots and monitoring violations. The municipality applied this service to overcome the obstacles facing an important segment in providing the easiest ways to use the paid parking service in the city of Sharjah.

He stated that the registration of people of determination in this service reduces any errors while reading the plates, and enhances the ease of the inspection process, so that the plate is read by the digital scanning vehicle or by the inspectors, thus ensuring that the vehicle is registered in the public parking system for people of determination. , which is similar to the annual subscription system provided by the municipality to customers.

The Director of the Public Parking Department stressed the necessity of registering in the system by all individuals who have a card stating that they are people of determination, in order to avoid any difficulties in the inspection process or exposure to a violation, as the registration process is easy and accessible by entering the website and then choosing our electronic services. Then choose public parking management services, complete the rest of the procedures and upload the required documents.

He pointed out that registration in the system allows people of determination to benefit from more than 66,000 parking lots in the city of Sharjah, with the exception of parking spaces reserved for institutions and commercial establishments in the event that the vehicle driver does not benefit from the service it provides.

