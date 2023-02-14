Something that is well known is that this year marks the 20th anniversary of one of the most important rock music albums for a generation, meteor of the renowned band, Linkin Park. And to celebrate this event, a new anime-type music video has been released, in which the deceased can be heard again. Chester Bennington.

Said disc was the second great album of the group after hybrid theory, which gave the group more identity, making their sounds spread around the world. The single in question is called lostand features animation that is quite reminiscent of legendary anime as it could be Akirasomething that the fans are going to love.

See it here:

Something that stands out is that this track was never released on the meteor original, thus remaining as a B-Side that the band intended to reveal at some special moment or anniversary. And not only this song is an unpublished work, because on April 7 the relaunch of the album will arrive in a special edition that includes more songs that did not come out.

The video is more of a production created by artificial intelligence. Produced and animated by Emily “pplpleasr” Yang and Maciej Kuciara’s Web3 studio, Shibuya, with support from Kaiber studio’s AI Production, the music video features a character from Shibuya’s NFT-powered series White Rabbit. And by animating him, he can generate nostalgia.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Incredible that this great musical production is celebrating its 20th anniversary in the world. The whole record is really worth listening to, luckily it’s already available on streaming services like Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.