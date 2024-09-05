Linkin Park to release album with new singer Emily Armstrong on November 15

American rock band Linkin Park has found a replacement for former lead singer Chester Bennington. Emily Armstrong has become the new vocalist. The band announced this during their first concert in seven years, which is being broadcast on YouTube.

Armstrong previously sang in the Los Angeles-based rock band Dead Sara, which also included Colin Brittain, producer of G Flip, Illenium and One OK Rock. Drummer Rob Bourdon left the band.

The band announced their next album, From Zero, which will contain 11 tracks and will be released on November 15, 2024. The band will also go on tour, including visits to Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul and Bogota.

In February, the rock band Linkin Park released a new song, Friendly Fire. The previously unreleased composition was recorded in 2017 with vocals by the band’s former lead singer Chester Bennington.

Chester Bennington passed away the same year Friendly Fire was recorded. On June 20, 2017, the singer was found dead in a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates, Los Angeles. Linkin Park had previously refused to perform with a hologram of Bennington.