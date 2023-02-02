After breaking a new record on Spotify, Linkin Park remembered Tongo and his parody of his world famous song.

the american band Linkin Park broke the record of 1,000 million views of his song “Numb” on the Spotify platform. For this reason, he decided to celebrate the historic figure in a very peculiar way, in which, surprisingly, the version of the Peruvian singer known as Tongo was included. As you remember, in 2018, the interpreter of “La pituca” went viral on YouTube after releasing his version of the famous theme of the American group.

Linkin Park celebrated recognition ‘with Tongo’

The song “Numb” by Linkin Park It got an exorbitant number of 1,000 million views on Spotify and the band members made a video to celebrate. Here we show you the clip in which they include part of the parody made by Tongo in 2017.

Quickly, some Peruvian fans could not help but recognize the voice of the picturesque character and commented on the audiovisual material published on Instagram. “I love it. They put the cover of Tongo on top, greetings from Peru. Always in our hearts,” said a user.

This is Tongo’s version of “Numb”

In 2017, Tongo premiered his parody of the song “Numb” by the famous band Linkin Park. He immediately went viral on the YouTube platform and later uploaded other versions of different musical themes at the request of his fans on the internet.

Currently, the clip of the single to the rhythm of chicha has more than 11 million views on the video platform and, curiously, it has many comments in English.

How many views does Linkin Park’s “Numb” have on You Tube?

worldwide success “numb” from Linkin Park stressed his music video on You Tube on March 5, 2007 and 15 years later he already has more than 1.9 billion views. The theme has become a classic of the well-remembered American rock band.

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington died in 2017

At the age of 41, the vocalist of Linking Park, Chester Bennington, and according to information from TMZ the musician hanged himself at his private residence in Palos Verdes Estates, in Los Angeles. Also, according to local authorities, he would have been a suicide.