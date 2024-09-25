The World Professional Network, LinkedIn, with an official note, has presented the fifth edition of its annual Top Startups Italia list, highlighting the 10 emerging companies that are leaving a significant mark on the country’s entrepreneurial landscape and which are characterized by the integration of artificial intelligence with the aim of improving accessibility, functionality and efficiency in the various market sectors.

The companies on this year’s list were selected based on four main criteria: workforce growth, user interaction with companies and their employees, interest from professionals looking for new job opportunities and the ability to attract top talent in the sector. Among the most represented sectors we find the financial resources management, mobility, digital marketing and travel organization.

In first place is placed hlpya startup in the automotive sector that, through the use of AI and machine learning, has established itself for its effectiveness in providing roadside assistance in Italy, Spain and France. Then follows Up2You, Afterpay and Smartpricingcompanies that have improved their position compared to the previous year thanks to innovative software solutions for sustainability and revenue management.

One of the novelties of this year is YesFlyone travel tech company which has been able to distinguish itself in the organization of group trips, thanks to the influence and expertise of well-known Italian travel influencers.

“Startups are increasingly one of the driving forces of innovation, thanks to the development of solutions and services that keep pace with today’s economic and social needs. Through the analysis of LinkedIn data”, he comments Michele Pierri, Senior Managing Editor of LinkedIn News Italy“The Top Startups Italia ranking aims to tell these trends, continuing to highlight a series of companies that are not only changing their reference sectors in various ways, but also contributing to shape the future of work and entrepreneurship, standing out for their ability to attract talent, innovate and grow in their field.”.

Among the new entries we also find Freedome, an outdoor activity provider that, operating as a benefit corporation, places a strong emphasis on contributing to the well-being of local communities. This approach highlights a growing trend among startups to value not only technological innovation but also social impact.

The other companies that close the ranking — Contents, AccessiWay and Oversonic — focus on IT and digital services, with a strong use of AI to improve digital accessibility and the efficiency of business processes.