Linkedin confirmed that the data of 500 million users of the platform was extracted and are for sale in dark web forums, according to a report from the cybersecurity site Cyber ​​news.

A spokesperson for LinkedIn, owned by Microsoft, confirmed to the specialized media Insider that there is a set of public information data that was extracted from the platform and that are circulating to be sold.

“While we are still investigating this issue, the published data set appears to include publicly visible information that was pulled from LinkedIn combined with aggregated data from other websites or companies, “the company explained.

“Removing the data of our LinkedIn members violates our terms of service and we are constantly working to protect our members and their data“, he clarified.

LinkedIn has 740 million users, according to its website, so the reported data scrape of 500 million users means that around two thirds of the database of the platform could be affected.

The data includes account IDs, full names, email addresses, phone numbers, workplace information, genders, and links to other social media accounts.

The Linkedin leak

LinkedIn could be blocked in Russia for violating data protection law.

The author of the post on the hacker forum this week shared a file with the data of 2 million user accounts of the professional social network LinkedIn, as a sample of another larger file, this time of 500 million users.

Both files are available for sale, as Cybernews reported, and contain information such as full usernames, their social media ID, emails, phone numbers, work-related data, and even links to profiles of other social networks.

The Cybernews team was able to confirm that this is information from the platform, but has not been able to determine whether it is updated information or from old security breaches.

Nor has it found information considered sensitive, such as bank details.

The post author sells the sample file for $ 2 worth of forum credits, but it looks like the entire file is auctioning it off for four-digit sums, in bitcoins.

As a result of this leak, LinkedIn users whose information appears in the files may end up being the victims of malicious campaigns via email or telephone, but also of ‘phishing’ – impersonation of a legitimate source.

Cybercriminals can also try to access the profiles.

Facebook also had a massive leak

The Facebook case worried cybercrime specialists. Reuters photo

It was a black week for cybersecurity. The company specialized in cybercrime Hudson Rock denounced this Saturday the leak of more than 530 million Facebook accounts with personal information and phone numbers of its users.

They believe that behind the incident is a user of an online piracy forum.

The leaked data, which affects users in more than a hundred countries, includes information on some 32 million user records in the United States, more than 10.8 million in Spain, eleven million users in the United Kingdom and six million users in India.

The news worries about the enormous amount of personal information that Facebook handles: names, phone numbers, Facebook identifiers, dates of birth, biographies and, in some cases, email addresses.

In Argentina, more than 2 million accounts were affected.

