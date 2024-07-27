Linkedin has decided to settle the lawsuit that sees it as the victim of a class actionwhich accuses Microsoft of overcharging advertisers by inflating the number of views of video ads. Linkedindespite continuing to deny the charges, will pay a sum of 6.625 million dollars. The agreement was reached on Thursday, July 25, 2024 in federal court in San Jose, California and only needs approval from the examining magistrate.

Linkedin will pay advertisers

Linkedin, while denying the accusations, has decided to settle and will pay $6,625 advertisers who accuse it of overcharging and unfair practices such as increasing the number of visitors in the platform’s video ads. The company, therefore, rejects the accusations and has also committed to seeking an external auditor in two years to verify advertising metrics.

The alleged Linkedin wrongdoing comes from advertisers TopDevz of Sacramento, California, and Noirefy of Chicago, and dates back to November 2020, when the site announced it had fixed a bug that caused 418,000 excessive charges, most of them under $25.

Linkedin-Advertisers Case History

There cause involving the company bought by Microsoft in 2016 and investors takes place in late 2020, shortly after the Californian company announced a bug fix. TopDevz and Noirefy accused the company of charging high fees and inflating video ad views. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2021 by Judge van Keulen, after which the advertisers appealed and suspended the appeal to allow both parties to mediate the dispute.

A preliminary settlement was filed Thursday evening in federal court in San Jose, California, and requires approval from examining magistrate Susan van Keulen, requiring Linkedin to pay $6.625 million in settlement with advertisers.