10/31/2023 – 17:55

LinkedIn announced this Tuesday, 31, that it is launching verification seals in Brazil, ensuring another layer of security for the platform. With the new tool, Brazilian users will be able to confirm their identities and add a visible verification badge to their profiles for free, showing that their accounts have been authenticated. To do this, users will be able to verify through their corporate emails or with their passports with an NFC chip.

After testing work email verifications last year with a small number of people, the platform has now expanded availability to members in Brazil. One of the ways to obtain it is by providing your corporate email, associated with the employer.

As soon as LinkedIn carries out the internal analysis and confirms the validity, the badge will be displayed on the user’s profile, in the “About this profile” section. For security reasons, work emails are confirmed by companies and need to be checked again every 365 days.

In addition to corporate email, verification via passport is also available, a tool created in partnership with the Persona identity verification platform. To this end, when accessing the LinkedIn page, via application or desktop, users will receive a suggestion on their profiles to verify their identities. Just select “Check now”.

“We are focused on delivering what our users and customers expect from LinkedIn: a secure platform where they can interact with a professional and trusted community to help build their careers and/or grow their businesses,” said Milton Beck, LinkedIn Managing Director for Latin America and Africa.

To check the step-by-step guide in all details, click here It is here.