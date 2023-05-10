LinkedIn has announced that it is laying off more than 700 employees and closing its China job search app. Tech companies have been experiencing recurring waves of layoffs since last year.

LinkedIn blamed “changes in customer behavior and slower revenue growth” for the cuts, announced in a company blog post on Monday, May 8.

The company, which is owned by Microsoft, indicated that the net number of job losses could be less than 500.

As part of its strategic overhaul, the company said it would be “opening up more than 250 new roles” across parts of its operations team, as well as new business and account management teams starting May 15.

Application in China

LinkedIn said it would also shut down its local China jobs app, InCareer, by August, citing “fierce competition and a challenging macroeconomic climate.”

InCareer launched in 2021 as a jobs app that did not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles. It replaced the Chinese version of LinkedIn’s website, which was shut down when Beijing cracked down on the internet industry. Source: Associated Press.