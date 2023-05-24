LinkedIn you certainly know it, after all we are talking about the well-known professional social platform that helps you connect with people and job opportunities all over the world. Through a detailed profile containing your experience, skills and successes, you will be able to discover job ads relevant to your needs! Unfortunately, however, all that glitters is not gold and even this platform is not without dangers, even if perhaps something is about to change now.

LinkedIn: anti-fraud security systems arrive in the United States

When you’re looking for a job, the last thing you want is to get caught up in a scam or scam. For this reason, LinkedIn has decided to update itself in an attempt to provide greater security to its users.

In case you don’t know, just in the last few years they have in fact started to spread many fake ads by non-existent or malicious companies. For this reason, the company has decided to include alerts for business messages that could hide scams.

In particular, thanks to the new CLEAR check, companies can confirm their identity completely free of charge by simply entering a telephone number and an identity document. This way users will be able to check if the ad comes from a verified and authentic company. Furthermore, there will also be additional alerts that will warn of any anomalous behavior, such as the request to move the conversation off the platform.

Unfortunately, for now, everything is only available in the United States but the update could soon spread. We obviously cross our fingers and we will keep you updated on all the news about it!