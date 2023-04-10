For the crimes of homicide and injuries, Víctor Daniel “N”, 28 years old, was linked to the process

State of Mexico.- For the crimes of homicide and injurieswas bound to processVictor Daniel “N”, pilot of the hot air balloon that caught fire in San Juan Teotihuacanaccident in which died a man and his wifeand it remained wound the daughter from them.

At the same hearing, the judge The Federal Public Ministry agent declined jurisdiction, adds the newspaper Excelsior.

The Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) reported that in a hearing held today Sunday before the Control judge based in Almoloya de Juárez, he decided to initiate legal proceedings against Víctor Daniel “N”, 28 years old.

This, he added, for the crime of homicideto the detriment of Édgar “N” and Viridiana “N”, and for injuriesagainst their daughter, regina13 years old.

The judge also established that the precautionary measure of preventive prison for Víctor Daniel, and the Judicial Body declined jurisdiction to the agent of the federal Public Ministry, because they were acts within its jurisdiction (of the common jurisdiction).

It should be noted that the crimes that are attributed to the aforementioned pilot occurred on the morning of April 1stin the municipality of Teotihuacán.

That day, Víctor Daniel was operating a hot air balloon, when said aircraft caught fire; This fact caused the death of Édgar and Viridiana, while their teenage daughter suffered serious injuries (from which she is already recovering).

After the tragedy occurred, Víctor Daniel fled, until he was found the next day in a hospital in Tulancingo, Hidalgo state. It was said that he arrived by his own foot at the hospital, and had burns on his face and one arm.

Medical personnel reported that brain scans and X-rays were taken.