Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim alleged that Israel carries out “massacre” in the Gaza Strip | Photo: EFE/EPA/YOSHIKAZU TSUNO

The Malaysian government banned this Wednesday (20) Israeli ships, including commercial ones, or those bound for Israel from docking in ports in the Muslim-majority Asian country.

The justification, according to CNN, is the Jewish State's offensive in the Gaza Strip in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7.

“This sanction is a response to Israel’s actions that disregard basic humanitarian principles and violate international law through the ongoing massacre and continued cruelty against the Palestinian people,” Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a statement.

Malaysia does not recognize Israel and imposes measures against people from the country, such as requiring prior permission for travelers arriving with an Israeli passport.

In a speech to the local Parliament in November, Anwar said that the Malaysian government will maintain relations with Hamas and “will not punish” the terrorist group for the attacks that killed 1,200 people in Israel and in which another 240 were kidnapped.