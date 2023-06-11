FromVictoria Krumbeck close

Sahra Wagenknecht and Die Linke can no longer find each other. Now the party executive wants her to give up her Bundestag mandate. The Left faction leader criticizes this sharply.

Munich/Berlin – does it or doesn’t it? There has been speculation for weeks as to whether left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht will found a new party. She intends to provide an answer to this question by the end of the year. Within the party, Wagenknecht causes a lot of unrest. The Left party executive wants her to return her seat in the Bundestag – the leader of the left-wing faction, Amira Mohamed Ali, has criticized the plan.

The left wants “future without Sahra Wagenknecht” – left faction leader criticizes decision

“The future of the left is a future without Sahra Wagenknecht,” said a resolution by the party executive at weekend in Berlin. They are asking Wagenknecht to return their mandate. The loud deliberations about founding a new party were repeatedly sharply criticized by the left leadership. Wagenknecht was repeatedly urged to make a decision, but she still wants to take her time with this decision. She had also announced that she no longer wanted to run for Die Linke for the Bundestag.

I support today’s decision of the party executive @the left for a big mistake and unworthy of a party that is committed to solidarity and plurality. (1/2) — Amira Mohamed Ali (@Amira_M_Ali) June 10, 2023

The current leader of the left-wing faction, Amira Mohamed Ali, criticized the actions of the party leadership. “I consider today’s decision by the party executive of Die Linke to be a big mistake and unworthy of a party that is committed to solidarity and plurality,” she wrote on Twitter. “We have an important task towards our voters and all the people who have no voice without us. Making board resolutions against your own members and publicly speaking out is not part of it!” says Mohamed Ali, who heads the parliamentary group together with Dietmar Bartsch.

Left party executive demands: Wagenknecht should give back her mandate

With regard to Wagenknecht and her comrades-in-arms, the board resolution says: “It is a requirement of political decency and fairness towards the members of our party if those who participate in the project of a competing party are consistent and give up their mandates.” It is unacceptable that resources from mandates won for Die Linke are used to set up a competing party.

Sahra Wagenknecht sits in the Bundestag for Die Linke. But the party is asking her to give up her mandate. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Party leader Janine Wissler said the board was fighting for the unity of the party and against all attempts to split it. Minority opinions would be respected. “But we expect that the party’s democratic decisions will be taken seriously and that they will be observed.”

Wagenknecht and Die Linke – is the party expulsion coming?

The board resolution was unanimously approved on Saturday (June 10). When asked what would happen if Wagenknecht did not resign their mandate, co-party leader Martin Schirdewan said that “expectations” had been formulated – he was not more specific. According to Wissler, a possible party exclusion from Wagenknecht played no role in the meeting. A party exclusion is considered difficult.

Between Wagenknecht and the party leadership there has been a dispute over fundamental positions for years. She did not want to comment on the decision of the party executive when asked. (vk/dpa)

