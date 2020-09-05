In the NRW election campaign and on Twitter: More and more left-wing celebrities are expressing doubts about Russia’s guilt in the Navalny case. The reactions are devastating.

The Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny has apparently been poisoned with the warfare agent Novichok.

The EU and the German government are calling for Russia and Vladimir Putin to be informed.

But well-known left-wing politicians see things differently – some of their theses even meet with horror in their own ranks.

Bochum / Munich – The case Navalny has caused consternation almost worldwide – and perplexity. But while EU or Nato apparently still considering the consequences Vladimir Putin’s Russia could hit without risking an all too serious crisis with the geostrategically powerful state, not everyone in Germany is by any means convinced of the Kremlin’s involvement in the poisoning of the opposition.

Multiple at once Left politician have spoken out with astonishing statements. They suspect other forces behind the attack on Navalny – although according to the Berlin Charité, the poison Novichok was used at Navalny. Even with an attack on the Russian ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England in 2018 Novichok was used. The list of attacks on opposition members * in Russia does not end there.

Navalny case: Gysi breaks lance for Putin in the NRW election campaign – “Must be stupid …”

“Putin must be stupid if he does that. He knows that this will worsen relations with the West even more, “said the party size Gregor Gysi according to a report of the blog Ruhr barons on Thursday in Bochum at one Election campaign event before the NRW local election *.

According to the report, he received support on the podium from members of the Bundestag from Bochum Sevim Dagdelen. “Chancellor Angela Merkel’s escalation policy and confrontation course are devastating – we must not allow that!” Dagdelen is too Chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag.

That is the end of sanity. 🤯 The Left is and will remain a wrongdoer in foreign policy. #Nawalny https://t.co/gP29C0CwgQ – Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (@MAStrackZi) September 4, 2020

Gysi had recently tried his party as a reliable coalition partner in a possible green-red-red federal government to position – among other things with the demand for reliable foreign policy positions. FDP defense expert Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann sees this goal now sustained torpedoed: “The Left is and will remain a wrongdoer in foreign policy,” she tweeted.

Navalny: Left-wing politician tweeted a daring thesis and even displeased a comrade: “You are not really suggesting …”

Of the former left party leader Klaus Ernst expressed himself similarly in an interview with the Rheinische Post. “The process does not benefit Russia, Europe or Germany,” he said. “He mainly uses the USA,” claimed Ernst.

He later wrote down similar thoughts in a tweet. “Who is the benefit of Navalny’s poisoning? Putin? ”He asked rhetorically. “Who is interested in disrupting the relations, especially the economic ones, between Germany, the EU and Russia, which Röttgen is already demanding?” CDU chairman Norbert Röttgen * recently positioned himself again as a critic of the pipeline project in an ARD talk.

Who is the benefit of Navalny’s poisoning? Is it Putin? Was Navalny that dangerous after 76% for Putin in 2018? Who is interested in disrupting the relations, especially the economic ones, between 🇩🇪, 🇪🇺 and 🇷🇺, which Röttgen is already demanding? Investigation and clarification are now necessary. – Klaus Ernst (@ernst_klaus) September 3, 2020

Ernst even received criticism from his own ranks. The boss of Left youth organization solid, Michael Neuhaus said in a response to the tweet, stunned. “You’re not really implying that Navalny poisoning was a false flag, are you?” Was his comment. Ernst later added that the Novitschok discovery was insufficient evidence – the poison had also been produced in “small quantities” in the West.

The left is currently looking for a new party leadership. Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger no longer want to run as chairmen in autumn – a first successor candidate has now thrown her hat into the ring. The federal government is meanwhile under further pressure in the Navalny case. Angela Merkel has to act, he thinks Munich Mercury* in an interview. (fn) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.