With which top candidates is the left going into the 2021 Bundestag election? The party leaders want to announce the decision today at noon.

Berlin – Die Linke * determines its top candidates for the upcoming federal election * this Monday. The chairmen Susanne Hennig-Wellsow and Janine Wissler * submit their personnel proposal to the party executive. The decision is to be announced at 12 noon. The top candidates then want to comment on their plans.

The left in the 2021 federal election: Wissler and Bartsch are the favorites

According to information from the dpa, Janine Wissler and co-parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch are favorites. Statements by Hennig-Wellsow support this. “Basically, there are a few things that speak for Janine Wissler and Dietmar Bartsch,” she said on Monday morning on the rbb’s Inforadio. Both stand differently in life and have different political experiences, “in the Hessian state parliament, in the Bundestag, East, West.” With this, Bartsch and Wissler also represent society with its multiple needs. Henning-Wellsow did not want to confirm the personnel.

Bartsch was already the top candidate in the 2017 federal election, together with his then co-parliamentary group leader Sahra Wagenknecht *. The left won 9.2 percent of the vote in the last election. It is currently between six and eight percent in the polls.

The left in the federal election in 2021: Favorites come from different camps

Janine Wissler, born in Langen in 1981, has been the parliamentary group leader of the Left in the Hessian state parliament since 2009. In 2014 she was elected deputy chairman of the federal party and chairwoman at the end of February 2021. Wissler comes from the left wing of the party. In principle, Wissler does not rule out participation of the left in a red-red-green coalition *, but is skeptical of it.

Dietmar Bartsch, born in Stralsund in 1958, has been chairman of the Left in the Bundestag since 2015, initially together with Sahra Wagenknecht, and since 2019 alongside Amira Mohamed Ali. Bartsch, who belongs to the left reformer camp, can imagine a red-red-green government coalition at the federal level.