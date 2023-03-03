In this edition of Enlace we visit Haiti, a country prone to natural and political disasters, which currently suffers from food insecurity, violence and a serious health situation. A State without governability, deteriorated since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. Since then, Prime Minister Ariel Henry took power after being recognized by the UN and the international community, although he does not have the support of the civilian population, giving way to gang formation.

#Link #happening #Haiti #difficult #find #solution