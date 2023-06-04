





Violence has been reduced by 30% in recent years in Rio de Janeiro. According to official data, in 2017 there were 59,000 homicides, while last year there were 40,800. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attributes this reduction to his policies that allowed civilians to be armed. But most public safety experts disagree with the claims. We analyze the issue in this edition of Enlace Cono Sur.