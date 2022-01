In this edition of Enlace Andino from Ecuador we will talk about the prison crisis, which accounted for 320 prisoners murdered in 2021. We will also comment on the decriminalization of abortion in the Andean country, where the National Assembly must approve a new legal text that obliges health services to offer medical attention to women victims of rape. In addition, we will go to the Galapagos archipelago to see the new biosphere protection reserve.

