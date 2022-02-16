In this edition of Enlace Cono Sur from Uruguay we talk about the country’s technological development that has generated investment from global giants like Google. In addition, we present how Uruguay is quickly adapting to the growing trend of electric transport to attract the automotive industry and we comment on the migratory wave of Argentines who have arrived in the country in the last two years looking for a better quality of life.

After decades of public and private effort, Uruguay managed to become an international technology center, developing the required infrastructure and offering qualified personnel. As a result, companies like Google have decided to invest in the country.

Recently, Google announced the construction of a new submarine cable that will connect Uruguay with the United States and expressed the intention of a data center that implies an investment of 100 million dollars and will be the second in Latin America and the fourteenth that the international company has in everyone.

The technological parks installed within free zones have been an important incentive for these investments to materialize

Electric transport, a growing industry

Being the smallest country in South America and without oil production, Uruguay supplies 98% of its electrical energy with renewable sources such as wind and hydroelectric power, and even exports this energy to Brazil. These conditions have been fertile ground for the development of electric transport, which is growing more and more in the world as a way to reduce pollution.

In the country’s capital, the fleet of electric cars is getting bigger and growing. Although at first it dazzled an import of high-end cars, it soon began to spread to more accessible options such as motorcycles, bicycles and midsize cars.

Uruguay has one of the highest densities of chargers for electric cars in the world. The maximum distance between chargers is less than 100 kilometers. It is precisely the energy matrix and the tax incentives that Uruguay grants to electric transport that put it in the sights of international automotive companies.

Argentines arrive in Uruguay in search of a better quality of life

In the last two years, many foreigners have chosen Uruguay to live and even to relocate their companies, including Argentine neighbors. Historically, Uruguay has received migration from Argentines, now, President Luis Lacalle Pou relaxed the requirements for a series of very attractive tax benefits for the residents of the Río de la Plata.

The current situation of the economy in Argentina and the restrictions due to the pandemic have caused many citizens of the southern country to emigrate in search of economic stability and quality of life. This migration has also benefited Uruguay, the real estate market and education have grown.

The Uruguayan president indicated that his intention is to receive 100,000 foreigners during his government. Although the figure is far from being reached, in the last two years the number of residence applications has increased fivefold and some 11,000 people have already obtained it.