In this episode of North America Link from Miami we talk about the work of the National Hurricane Center, located in South Florida, and how the population is getting ready for the hurricane season. In addition, we remember the passage of Hurricane Andrew through this region 30 years ago and that devastated much of South Florida. We also address the influence of climate change on sea level rise and how governments promote policies to deal with this situation.

#Link #United #States #exploring #work #National #Hurricane #Center #Florida