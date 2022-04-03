Abasolo, Gto.- The Guanajuato Attorney General’s Office reported that *David “N”*, the 18-year-old who detonated a firearm against Criminal Investigation Agents (AIC)on March 24, in the neighborhood Ampliación Miguel Hidalgo, in this city, has been subject to a formal investigation for the crimes of attempted homicide against public servants and possession of firearms and cartridges for exclusive use. of the army, navy and air force.

In the facts, *David “N”*, was driving in a motor vehicle with another man who was also carrying a firearm that detonated against the Agents who were chasing him and that was killed in the reaction of the AIC Agents, for safeguarding his physical integrity.

In the communication that the Agent of the Public Ministry maintained with the accused, in the presence of the guarantee judge, he underlined that he is carrying out a criminal investigation against him with respect to one or more crimes, for which he disclosed the ministerial actions and assurance of the first elements of evidence, which were substantial in the Judge’s decision to link the 18-year-old to criminal proceedings.

Last Thursday, March 24, 2022, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Criminal Investigation Agents carried out investigation work on board an official unit, on Prolongación Rayón street, corner with 08 de Mayo in the Colonia San Miguel, in Abasolo, Guanajuato when they came into view of a motor vehicle.

By consulting the number of plates, the Agents were able to determine that the plates actually corresponded to another car, so they proceed to corroborate the data and ask the occupants to stop. This detonated the aggression with bullets against the Agents, who responded by chasing the suspicious vehicle to a hilly area and repelled the aggression, which led to a dejected civilian, who would be identified as Mario “N”, nicknamed “El Chino”, who was dedicated to the purchase and sale of vehicles in a particular way, who acquired the vehicle with overlapping plates in January of this year.

When reviewing the unit, experts located and secured a black plastic bag inside which the content of a drug known as white crystal, labeled with a legend of a criminal group, cartridges, shell casings, among other objects and documents that were support in the investigation, was confirmed. presentation of evidence.

The detainee was taken to a detention control hearing and in subsequent hearings he was charged with the crime of attempted homicide to the detriment of public servants and carrying firearms and cartridges for the exclusive use of the army, navy and air force as from material author.

For these crimes, the Judge ordered the legal representation to inform a judge federal and the rights for the imposition of the investigation closing period will be left safe. As far as the common law crime is concerned, the detainee *David “N”*, he was sent to jail as a precautionary measure and is awaiting the end of the term established by the judge to expand the investigation against him.