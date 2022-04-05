Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Accused by the State Attorney General’s Office, for the crime of aggravated sexual abuse was linked to process Martin “H”, in Criminal Case 62-2022, in the municipality of Ahome.

In the investigation folder initiated by the Public Ministry Agency Specialized in Sexual Crimes, north zone, it is established that from 2019 to 2020, in a community of the municipality of Ahome, the subject who he is the victim’s brother-in-lawtouched the woman, who presents mental health problems.

Once the facts were known when the victim’s relatives filed a complaint, the investigative work was carried out that allowed the apprehension of the accused today, who was brought before the Control judge on July 16, 2022 in Hearing Initial.

Read more: Driver does not give way and causes a crash in Los Mochis

There, he was linked to the process although with a precautionary measure released, the Public Ministry was given two months to close the complementary investigation.