Former US President Donald Trump has been charged in connection with the attack on the US Capitol. © IMAGO/Brian Cahn

Washington – Former President of the USA donald trump has been charged in connection with attempted election interference and the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. This emerges from the indictment, which was published on Tuesday evening (local time). He is charged with four counts.

Donald Trump: Accusations against ex-presidents are piling up

It is the second federal charge against the 77-year-old and the third charge against the ex-president for a crime. Trump wants to vote again for the presidential election next year Republican Party line up He denies all allegations and sees any legal action against him as an attempt by his opponents to prevent him from moving back into the White House.

Trump’s campaign team fumed that the indictment was another attempt by President Joe Biden’s administration to interfere in the 2024 presidential election. This is reminiscent of what happened in Nazi Germany and other authoritarian regimes. Trump has always obeyed the law.

After the election defeat: Trump denied the result – supporters stormed the Capitol

Republican Trump had the 2020 presidential election against democrats Biden lost. However, he never admitted his defeat, but has since stubbornly spread unsubstantiated claims and lies that massive electoral fraud robbed him of a victory. At the time, Trump and those around him tried to use various channels to subsequently overturn the result – including with lawsuits, but also with political pressure on decision-makers at federal level and in various states.

Trump’s campaign against the outcome of the election finally culminated in an unprecedented outbreak of violence on January 6, 2021: On that day, supporters of the Republican stormed the seat of the US Congress, where Biden’s election victory was to be formally confirmed at the time. Trump had once again goaded his supporters in a speech shortly before, claiming that he had been deprived of a victory by massive election fraud. A violent mob then invaded Congress. Five people died in the riots.

Investigations against Donald Trump: Special investigators collected evidence for months

The US Department of Justice appointed special counsel Jack Smith in November to outsource the politically sensitive investigation into Trump in the case. His team collected evidence against Trump for months and presented it to a jury. The so-called grand jury has now voted to indict Trump.

The Capitol attack had previously had a parliamentary aftermath: Trump had to face an impeachment trial in Congress because of January 6, 2021, where he was charged with “inciting riots”. However, the trial failed to achieve the two-thirds majority required for a conviction in the Senate, and Trump was ultimately acquitted. Later, a congressional committee of inquiry investigated the attack. At the end of its work, the committee accused Trump of several offenses and recommended that the Justice Department take action against the ex-president. However, such recommendations are not binding. (dpa)