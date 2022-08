In this edition of Enlace Andino, from Venezuela, we make an X-ray of the Venezuelan health system: we evaluate the situation of hospitals and show the obstacles that patients with chronic diseases face, especially, for not having the supplies for their care. We also talked about the implications of President Nicolás Maduro’s recent order to put an end to what he called “hospital mafias.”

#Link #health #system #Venezuela #medicines #equipment #water