In this edition of Enlace Andino we analyze the situation within the opposition in Venezuela, after a group of former opposition deputies decided to vote for the elimination of the “interim government” that Juan Guaidó presided over for the last four years. We also address how this shift favors Nicolas Maduro, who has come out stronger in the last year after changes in world geopolitics, and we will see what the current scenario is for presidential elections.

