In this edition of Enlace Cono Sur, from Uruguay, we talk about what political analysts describe as one of the most important credibility crises of the Government of Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou, punctuated by a complaint of corruption in his environment. His former head of personal custody was accused of leading a criminal network that falsified birth certificates and sold them to Russian citizens so that they could access Uruguayan passports.

#Link #controversy #alleged #corruption #splashes #Lacalle #Pou #Uruguay