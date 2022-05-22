In this edition of Enlace Andino from Lima, Peru, we talk about the consequences of the spill of around 12,000 barrels of oil by the Spanish transnational Repsol on the Peruvian coast. Four months after what has been called one of the worst environmental disasters to occur on the Peruvian coast, the authorities of this country estimate that the environmental tragedy affected more than 15,000 hectares. Many experts believe that the effects of the hydrocarbon will last at least 10 years.

